Chhattisgarh cabinet decides to recommend CBI probe into alleged irregularities in PSC recruitment
The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the state Public Service Commission examination - 2021.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Mantralaya here.
In the interest of the youth, the state government has decided to hand over the case of complaints related to irregularities in the CGPSC examination-2021 recruitment to the CBI for a detailed investigation, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao told reporters after the meeting.
The CGPSC, under its examination 2021, had released a selection list for 170 posts of 12 different state government departments.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders during electioneering for the recently held assembly polls had promised to get the alleged scam in CGPSC recruitment during the previous Congress government probed if the saffron party comes to power.
