Left Menu

Chhattisgarh cabinet decides to recommend CBI probe into alleged irregularities in PSC recruitment

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:51 IST
Chhattisgarh cabinet decides to recommend CBI probe into alleged irregularities in PSC recruitment
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the state Public Service Commission examination - 2021.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Mantralaya here.

In the interest of the youth, the state government has decided to hand over the case of complaints related to irregularities in the CGPSC examination-2021 recruitment to the CBI for a detailed investigation, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao told reporters after the meeting.

The CGPSC, under its examination 2021, had released a selection list for 170 posts of 12 different state government departments.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders during electioneering for the recently held assembly polls had promised to get the alleged scam in CGPSC recruitment during the previous Congress government probed if the saffron party comes to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024