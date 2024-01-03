Left Menu

What is Kejriwal trying to hide, asks Anurag Thakur as Delhi CM skips ED summons

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the EDs summons for a third time, Union Minister Anurag Thakur wondered what the convenor of the AAP, which lectures on honesty, is trying to hide.Thakur said the Enforcement Directorate ED has been issuing summonses to Kejriwal time and again and he has been making one excuse after another and not appearing for questioning.Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped for the third time the EDs summons in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:48 IST
What is Kejriwal trying to hide, asks Anurag Thakur as Delhi CM skips ED summons
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the ED's summons for a third time, Union Minister Anurag Thakur wondered what the convenor of the AAP, which lectures on honesty, is trying to hide.

Thakur said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been issuing summonses to Kejriwal time and again and he has been making one excuse after another and not appearing for questioning.

Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped for the third time the ED's summons in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The AAP alleged that the repeated notices were part of a conspiracy to arrest him and stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

''What is Kejriwal trying to hide? Something is certainly amiss,'' Thakur, a senior BJP leader said, responding to questions on the Delhi chief minister skipping the summons.

''The party that used to deliver lectures on honesty has become the most corrupt party, and that is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Their deputy chief minister and several ministers are in jail on charges of corruption and have not got bail,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024