PM highlights 'Modi's Guarantee', underscoring women-centric achievements ahead of LS polls

Sounding the bugle for the Lok Sabha polls in opposition-dominated Kerala on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined his government's women empowerment measures, particularly the Women's Reservation Bill, stressing that these initiatives were a part of ''Modi's Guarantee''.

In a fiery speech at a massive women-only event organised by the BJP in this central Kerala city, Modi reiterated ''Modiyude Guarantee'' (Modi's Guarantee) in Malayalam as many as 17 times.

The prime minister highlighted the achievements of his government in empowering women, citing various initiatives such as Ujjwala, tap water connections, toilets, Mudra loans, and more. Modi also said he guaranteed freedom for Muslim women from triple talaq and fulfilled it honestly.

Asserting that the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure national growth, he also said there is a buzz around 'Modi's Guarantee'.

''A buzz has swept across the entire country, centered on Modi's Guarantee. Over the past decade, numerous schemes have been implemented to enhance the quality of women's lives,'' the prime minister said.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law, the PM said, stating that he has fulfilled his commitment to the cause of women empowerment.

He also lashed out at the Congress and Left parties, alleging that they had delayed the Women's Reservation Bill.

''Regrettably, after independence, the Leftist Congress government undermined the strength of our women,'' Modi alleged.

''The Congress and other parties delayed the reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. However, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law. Modi has fulfilled his commitment,'' he said.

Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi said that Kerala recognises the BJP as the party capable of amplifying its development, dismissing the support that the Left parties and Congress-led alliances could garner.

He accused the INDIA alliance of hindering the state's growth. ''BJP will defeat the INDIA alliance in Kerala,'' Modi said, underscoring the party's commitment to overcoming the perceived obstacles posed by the bloc.

Targeting the CPI(M) and the Congress, he said that even though they are two parties in name, they are essentially one, standing together whether it involves violence or corruption.

''Now, they have formed the INDIA alliance and declared that their ideologies are the same. People have now understood this and realised that the development of Kerala is only possible through the BJP,'' Modi said.

The prime minister insisted that the state's advancement hinges on aligning with the BJP, urging the electorate to choose development over what he portrayed as a hindrance to progress.

Addressing the massive gathering titled 'Woman Power with Modi', the PM expressed optimism that the winds of change from Thrissur would sweep across Kerala, bringing about a transformation.

In Thrissur, deemed a hopeful constituency for the BJP in Kerala, actor-MP Suresh Gopi is a leading candidate for the BJP, given the significant Christian voter base of over 30 per cent, which the party has been wooing in recent times.

The prime minister reassured the Christian community of BJP's commitment to their welfare.

He also touched upon contentious issues, such as the controversies surrounding the Thrissur Pooram and the alleged mismanagement of the Sabarimala pilgrim season by the LDF government.

''INDI Alliance knows only one thing: to hurt our religious sentiments. They are turning our celebrations, our festivals into a mode of corruption. We are all witnessing the political games in the Thrissur Pooram,'' the PM alleged.

The ''sorry state of affairs at Sabarimala'' shows the ineffective management by the Kerala government, he further charged.

Modi accused the state government of avoiding accountability with regard to the use of funds allocated by the central government, apparently referring to state Finance Minister K N Balagopal's allegations that the Centre was imposing financial sanctions against Kerala.

''The people of Kerala now know that only the BJP-led NDA can bring development to the state,'' Modi said.

Amid ongoing tensions between international sports figures from India, such as the champion wrestlers, and the central government, Modi strategically positioned himself between two prominent sports personalities, former Indian Athlete and BJP MP PT Usha and Indian Women's Cricket Team captain C Minnu Mani.

Modi expressed confidence that the 'Modi Guarantee' would contribute to the growth of young sportspersons in the country. Earlier, Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in the city as he arrived to attend the women's convention. Thousands of people, including fervent BJP supporters, lined both sides of the road for nearly two kilometres, enthusiastically cheering on as the PM held a roadshow from the General Hospital junction to the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)