KCR only leader who comes to mind when we say Telangana: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and MLA KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that KCR is the only leader who comes to mind "when we say Telangana." The son of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR said that the state has gained recognition across the country only because of the extensive efforts made since the Telangana movement period.

"Every state has a leader and party that make it more recognizable. West Bengal has Mamata Banerjee. Tamil Nadu has Stalin. Andhra Pradesh has Jagan and Chandrababu. Bihar has Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Odisha has Naveen Patnaik. KCR is the only leader who comes to mind when we say Telangana. No one has any doubt in this matter," he said. "Telangana has gained recognition across the country, only because of the extensive efforts made since the Telangana movement period. Just like NTR is remembered when we say the self-respect of Telugu people, KCR is remembered when we say Telangana. KCR means Telangana, Telangana means KCR," he added.

KTR was addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan after the first Lok Sabha constituency-wise preparatory meetings, which started in Adilabad on Wednesday. "Many Karyakartas expressed their views in today's Adilabad Parliamentary constituency meeting. People in the villages are discussing that they never thought that KCR would lose. They are saying that they didn't want the MLAs; however, they never wanted the BRS government to lose," he said.

Hitting out at Congress, he said, "We will take the 420 promises given by the Congress party to the people and question the government on them. In today's meeting, all our party workers were given a booklet of 420 promises made by Congress. More meetings will be held Parliament and Assembly constituency-wise." The meeting would be organized for all 17 constituencies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)