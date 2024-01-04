Tejashwi Yadav meets Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya

Left Menu

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya on Thursday.

The Dalai Lama has been camping in Bodh Gaya for the last couple of weeks.

Yadav met the spiritual leader at the Tibetan Monastery. After the meeting, he went to the Maha Bodhi temple where he offered prayers.

''I met the Dalai Lama today and sought his blessings. I also inspected the arrangements made for devotees at the temple. The beautification work of the Maha Bodhi temple is being done by the state Tourism Department. Following the directions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we are trying to find out what more can be done as the number of devotees has been increasing,'' Yadav said.

''The Tourism Department has made elaborate arrangements for devotees to meditate here. The state government has already approved a 5-star hotel in Bodh Gaya, and I will inspect the site,'' he added.

The chief minister met the Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya on December 21.

During the meeting, Kumar invited the Dalai Lama for the inauguration of the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum and Memorial Stupa, which is being developed in Vaishali.

The museum and stupa will house a relic of Lord Buddha which was discovered in an archaeological excavation in Vaishali. The museum is being constructed on 72 acre of land.

