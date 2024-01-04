Left Menu

Udhayanidhi meets PM in New Delhi, extends invitation for Khelo India games

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 19:45 IST
Udhayanidhi meets PM in New Delhi, extends invitation for Khelo India games
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India games slated to be held in Chennai later this month.

The TN Sports minister said he also requested the prime minister to release the National Disaster Relief Fund for the flood-affected districts of his state.

The DMK Youth Wing leader, in a post on social media platform 'X,' shared pictures of his meeting with the PM in the national capital.

He said he was glad to have invited Modi for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Chennai on January 19.

''On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government, I requested the Prime Minister for the immediate release of National Disaster Relief Fund to undertake comprehensive relief, restoration and rehabilitation works in flood-affected districts of TN as requested by our Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin. The Prime Minister assured us that he would take the necessary steps,'' he said.

Udhayanidhi said he also discussed various subjects of public importance to Tamil Nadu, particularly the multi-faceted development of sports with the PM. ''During the meeting, I also presented to the PM a coffee table book showcasing the successful conduct of CM Trophy Games 2023 and the Asian Men's Hockey Championship hosted by Tamil Nadu.'' ''Khelo India Youth Games 2023 would be another promising opportunity to demonstrate Tamil Nadu's enviable organising capability and illustrious history in the field of sports,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024