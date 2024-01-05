Left Menu

Jaishankar offers prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple here dedicated to Lord Shiva and prayed for the well-being of the peoples of the two countries and India-Nepal ties.Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024.He visited the Pashupatinath Temple early in the morning before starting his engagements in the country on the second day.Blessed to visit the Pashupatinath Temple today morning.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-01-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 11:03 IST
Jaishankar offers prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple here dedicated to Lord Shiva and prayed for the well-being of the peoples of the two countries and India-Nepal ties.

Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

He visited the Pashupatinath Temple early in the morning before starting his engagements in the country on the second day.

''Blessed to visit the Pashupatinath Temple today morning. Prayed for the well-being of our two peoples and India-Nepal ties,'' Jaishanakr posted on X.

Situated on the banks of the holy River Bagmati on the eastern outskirts of Kathmandu, Pashupatinath is the most revered Hindu temple in Nepal. It attracts hundreds and thousands of Hindu pilgrims from across the world apart from being a major tourist destination.

The centuries-old temple is devoted to the Hindu god Shiva, in his avatar as Pashupati, the protector of animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024