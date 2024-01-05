"Ayodhya's Ram temple is a result of struggle of over 500 years," says Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a result of the struggle of over 500 years. He said that on the historic day of the consecration ceremony on January 22, he would celebrate it as Deepawali and would decorate the Rajbhawan. Speaking on the newly constructed temple, the Himachal Governor said that he was connected to the Ram Mandir emotionally and is eagerly waiting for that day to come when people would be able to pray before Ram Lalla.

"This is the result of a struggle of 500 years and it is a cultural rise up. I can say the important contribution of the Prime Minister of India for this also attracts the people of the state. Large number of people have sacrificed while doing Kar Sewa and they sacrificed themselves. Generations have passed. I am enthusiastic; I have also gone to jail to make Ram Mandir built," said Shiv Pratap Shukla, the governor of Himachal Pradesh. "On January 22nd once the consecration ceremony is done I would decorate the Raj Bhawan. I would celebrate a very good Deepawali here. The Prime Minister has also appealed to the people of India to celebrate it as Deepawali. People are requested not to go uninvited there and other people can see the ceremony from their homes and celebrate Deepawali. I am not going but I will feel it here and have decided to celebrate Deepawali in Raj Bhawan.," he added.

The grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is scheduled for January 22. Addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya, PM Modi said the whole world is eagerly waiting for January 22. "This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly-built Ayodhya Airport, redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains ahead of the grand consecration ceremony. (ANI)

