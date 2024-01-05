"Ready to take any responsibility": YS Sharmila on joining Congress

A day after joining the Congress party, Congress leader YS Sharmila on Friday said that she is ready to shoulder any responsibility given to her by the party's high command. Earlier in the day, Sharmila called on Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence in the national capital.

"I met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge because I joined the Congress party yesterday. The party is thinking of giving me some responsibilities on which we had a discussion and I said I'm ready to take any responsibility given to me," she said while speaking to the reporters. Earlier on Thursday, YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy joined the Congress after merging her party, YSR Telangana Party, into Congress.

She was inducted into the party by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of former party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, including the general secretary of the organisation, KC Venugopal. Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila said it gave her immense pleasure that the YSR Telangana Party has merged with the Congress. She said, her father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy not only served the Congress party his entire life but also gave his life serving the Congress party.

Sharmila said that she had decided to join the Congress as it was the only true and largest secular party in the country. She said, it always upheld the culture of India serving all sections and uniting the people of India. Sharmila added that she was deeply pained and anguished over what happened in Manipur. She said this can always happen if a party like Congress is not in power.

She went on to disclose that it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India and she was glad that she was going to be a part of making that happen. She said that whatever role the Congress party will give her, she will perform it with loyalty, integrity and diligence.

Welcoming her into the party, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said- "We welcome Smt. Y. S. Sharmila in the Congress party. The strong emotional bond that the Congress party enjoys with the people of Andhra Pradesh shall be strengthened further. Our efforts to rebuild the party shall continue, and we will re-establish the long-cherished vision of 'Indiramma Rajyam' and 'Rajanna Rajyam' for social justice, welfare and development for all". Rahul Gandhi said, "We reaffirm our dedication to work for the progress of the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the entire country, together." (ANI)

