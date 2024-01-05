Left Menu

Karnataka Court grants bail to Hindu activist arrested in connection with 31-year-old case

a Hindu activist, who was arrested by police here last week in connection with a case of rioting registered in December, 1992. The Congress had charged the BJP with politicising the issue.The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had described Poojari as a social miscreant and criminal suspect and said he is facing allegations of involvement in 16 anti-social activities, including illegal liquor sales, gambling and matka.The Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Parameshwara Prasanna B announced the order granting bail.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:58 IST
Karnataka Court grants bail to Hindu activist arrested in connection with 31-year-old case
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

A Sessions Court here on Friday granted bail to Srikanth Poojari. a Hindu activist, who was arrested by police here last week in connection with a case of rioting registered in December, 1992. The opposition BJP had been holding protests against the arrest in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. and demanded his release. The BJP has accused the Congress government of being harsh on Hindus, and also indulging in minority appeasement. The Congress had charged the BJP with politicising the issue.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had described Poojari as a ''social miscreant'' and ''criminal suspect'' and said he is facing allegations of involvement in 16 anti-social activities, including illegal liquor sales, gambling and matka.

The Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Parameshwara Prasanna B announced the order granting bail. The government counsel had submitted objections on Thursday and claimed that Poojari was wanted in several other cases and had been avoiding attending court hearings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024