Stopping barbarism govt duty: Bengal guv condemns attack on ED officers

Condemning the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers by supporters of a TMC leader in West Bengal on Friday, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose said it is the duty of a civilised government to stop ''barbarism and vandalism in a democracy''.

Bose said that Bengal is not a banana republic, and asked the police to shun its "ostrich-like attitude" of pretending not to see lawlessness around.

The ED officers and accompanying central force personnel were assaulted during a raid on TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan's house in connection with the ration distribution scam, leading to the hospitalization of two persons.

Slamming the state government for failing to contain the law and order situation at Sandeshkhali, Bose summoned Chief Secretary BP Gopalika, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar at Raj Bhavan this evening.

In a stern message to the Trinamool Congress government, Bose said, "As a Governor, I explore all my Constitutional options for appropriate action at the appropriate manner.'' ''The ghastly incident in Sandeshkhali is alarming and deplorable. It's the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy," he said in an audio statement.

Stating that Bengal is not a banana republic, he said ''Jungle Raj and gunda raj will work in a fool's paradise.'' The government should better open its eyes and see the reality and act effectively or face the consequences, the governor said.

''The ostrich-like attitude of the police pretending not to see the lawlessness around should go… This pre-election violence which has an early beginning, should find an early end,'' he said.

A few ED officers were assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan on Friday when they tried to raid his residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam. Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Media persons from news channels, who went to Sandeskhali to cover the ED raids, were also assaulted and their vehicles were also ransacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)