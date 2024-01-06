Biden accuses Trump of sacrificing US democracy for power
U.S. President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump, his likely rival in the 2024 presidential contest, of sacrificing U.S. democracy for power in a Pennsylvania speech marking the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump's presidential campaign is "all about him, not America," Biden said. He said the former president is "willing to sacrifice our democracy" to put himself in power.
The upcoming election is "all about whether democracy is still America's sacred cause," he said.
