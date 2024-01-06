Left Menu

West Bengal: Governor meets injured ED officials who were attacked on duty at hospital

The ED officials were attacked and their vehicles were damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Thursday when they tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party in connection with an alleged ration scam case. They were later admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with serious injuries.

West Bengal Governor meets ED official at hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who were attacked during their duty, at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday. The ED officials were attacked and their vehicles were damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Thursday. The incident occurred when they attempted to conduct a raid on the residence of block-level leaders affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, relating to an alleged ration scam case. Subsequently, the injured officials were admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier on Friday, the West Bengal Governor called the attack on members of the ED team in North 24 Parganas district "ghastly". The Governor also summoned the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with the incident.

Speaking to the media, Bose further said that it is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. "It is a ghastly incident. It is alarming and deplorable. It is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. If a government fails in its basic duty, then the Constitution of India will take its course. I reserve all my constitutional options for appropriate action. This pre-election violence should find an early end, and this is the beginning of that end," he said.

The ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case. Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us." However, the TMC MP Santanu Sen alleged that the officials of the federal agency 'provoked' the locals which led to a counter-reaction from the people.

"The officers of the Central investigation agency surrounded by the Central forces provoked the local people. That's why there were counter reactions continuously," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

