Need to skill youth to enable them make meaningful contributions to nation-building: Assam Guv

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:32 IST
Gulab Chand Kataria Image credit; Wikipedia
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stressed on exploring and utilising the ''youth power'' of the nation for accelerating the pace of development.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 14th Assam Rising Youth Conclave, he emphasised on the need to skill and train the youth to enable them to make meaningful contributions to nation-building.

''India is a young nation and we are fortunate to have the largest youth force in the world. We have to manage this youth power properly,'' he said.

Highlighting the need for skill development through qualitative education, he said, ''We will also have to work to inspire the youth with the spirit of nationalism, only then we will be successful in taking the youth forward towards making a developed India.'' Kataria maintained that major changes in society have been possible owing to the strong willpower of the youth, and they need to be motivated in the right direction.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a major fillip has been given through the National Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Policy, he said.

