Kharge targets government over Manipur situation, asks why PM Modi has not visited the state

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP government's handling of situation in Manipur, saying he has not visited the northeastern state which has faced ethnic violence. Kharge, who held a press conference here, said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start from Manipur which has seen ethnic violence.

"An unfortunate incident occurred in Manipur and keeps happening. But Prime Minister here is visiting the beach, goes for a swimming photo session, then now construction is happening in temples, so he goes there, takes photos," Kharge said. "He goes to Kerala, goes to Mumbai, takes photos. We see his photos of going everywhere, even you must be tired of seeing this, but you also do not leave a chance to click pictures. He goes everywhere. Just like the 'darshan' of God first thing after waking up, it's the PM's photos seen everywhere. But why did this great man not go to Manipur?" he added.

Kharge accused BJP government of using investigative agencies to intimidate the opposition. He stated that when individuals from the opposition are targeted, various cases are imposed on them. The Congress chief alleged that if those individuals join the BJP, they become "clean".

"BJP government is openly using ED, CBI, and IT to intimidate the opposition. When these people catch opposition people, they impose any case on them. But as soon as that man joins the BJP, his image becomes clean. Where is justice?" he said. Kharge referred to suspension of 146 MPs during the winter session and said it is first time in the country's history that so many parliamentarians have been suspended.

"We are going among the people to tell them that there is no other way. We tried to speak in the Parliament and raise the issues. But the Government gave us no opportunity. 146 MPs were suspended, for the first time in the history of this country. He at least came to the Lok Sabha but never once did he even take a peek at the Rajya Sabha," Kharge said. Speaking on the party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which is being led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge said the platform of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is also to connect NGOs, journalists, farmers, small traders, Dalits, backward classes, tribals and intellectual class.

"This journey is not only a platform to convey one's views to the public but also to listen to the voices of the people and their problems." The Congress unveiled the logo and slogan of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' earlier in the day.

The Yatra, set to commence on January 14 from Imphal, will cover 6,713 kilometres spanning 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, 337 assembly segments and 110 districts and will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Kharge emphasized that the Yatra is a strong step towards providing economic, social, and political justice to the people of the country.

"Through 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' we will talk on issues related to the public. We will create public awareness on issues related to inflation, unemployment, farmers' issues, poor condition of labourers, increasing gap between rich and poor and caste census," he said. (ANI)

