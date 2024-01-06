"India's global respect has gone up significantly under PM Modi": UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the picture and the destiny of the nation under his leadership adding that India's global respect has gone up significantly while the borders have become secure. Addressing a program held as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sanjhai, Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said, "PM Modi's leadership the country is witnessing the construction of world-class infrastructure, including highways, railways, and airports, in addition to world-class health institutes and fertilizer factories."

CM Yogi added that to enhance public convenience, extensive efforts are being made to connect every village with roads and provide villagers access to clean drinking water. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 6.47 crore and interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion.

He further highlighted that prior to the BJP forming governments at the centre and in the state, people faced challenges accessing basic necessities like toilets, housing, rations, healthcare, roads, and electricity. "This commitment and honesty of the BJP government have earned it the continuous trust and blessings of the people," CM Yogi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further stated that the government is providing benefits of schemes without any discrimination to every eligible person, especially the underprivileged. "In the past, the ration mafia devoured ration of essential supplies meant for the poor. Thanks to anti-corruption measures of the government, 80 crore people nationwide, including 15 crore in UP, now receive free ration. Previously, inadequate healthcare claimed lives among the poor, but today, 50 crore people across the country, with 10 crore in UP, benefit from a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh annually under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," Chief Minister Yogi said.

"Besides, 4 crore impoverished families nationwide, including 55 lakh in the state, have got houses," he added. (ANI)

