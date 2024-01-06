Left Menu

BJP to hold meeting of general secretaries on Jan 9

BJP to hold meeting of general secretaries on Jan 9
A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party general secretaries will be held on January 9 here as part of preparations for Lok Sabha polls, sources said. The meeting will be chaired by party chief JP Nadda.

As part of preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, held a massive roadshow in Panchkula. Nadda, who is on a tour to Haryana for second time in three days, conducted a 1.5-kilometer stretch roadshow from Tank Chowk to Bellavista Chowk.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct 11 massive outreach programmes in 70 days which will be completed before March 15. The party is also seeking to expand its footprint, specially in states where it is relatively weak. BJP and other political parties are gearing up for Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

The assembly polls in November last year have boosted the morale of BJP to get a third successive term in office. (ANI)

