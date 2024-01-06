India should prepare for a bigger role in today's world order: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India should make efforts to prepare for a bigger role in today's world order, and it must do so with a sense of historical and civilisational responsibility.

Emphasising that tradition has much to teach people in the present world, he noted that in an era of globalisation, looking through the lens of history, tradition, and culture provides a solid foundation to approach the world.

Jaishankar was delivering the third P Parameswaranji Memorial Lecture organised by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK), a prominent Sangh Parivar outfit, here.

''I can tell you the world is actually today getting ready for us. It is we who have to make that effort to prepare for a bigger role and to do that we must do it with a sense of historical and civilisational responsibility,'' he said.

''We should never forget our history, we should never forget our civilisation because that's what sets us apart from everybody else,'' he added.

Giving examples of India's changed global position, he said the country's neighbours feel more secure today and their trust and respect towards Bharat has increased.

''Today our neighbours are more secure because there is an India. People saw it during Covid. Sri Lanka saw it during the economic crisis. The IMF was still debating what to do. We were the people who acted,'' the minister further said.

Jaishankar was referring to India's interventions in the island nation during its economic crisis a few years ago.

Stating that the region beyond today has respect for the country, he said much of the world now looks at how India's progression is.

They look at achievements from Covin to Covaxin to 5G to Chandrayaan, the minister added.

