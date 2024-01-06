Left Menu

Meeting of BJP morchas discusses Lok Sabha poll strategy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 21:29 IST
A meeting of top office bearers of the BJP's morchas was held on Saturday to review implementation of the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Held at the BJP headquarters, the meeting was presided over by party national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh.

Sources said the meeting discussed the party's preparations and strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It also reviewed the status of implementation of the responsibilities given to each of the seven morchas of the BJP in view of the upcoming general elections.

Top office bearers of all seven morchas of the BJP were present at the meeting besides BJP general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Radhamohan Das Agrawal, Dushyan Gautam and V Satish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

