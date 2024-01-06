'Accept Caste Census report': Backward Classes seers appeal to Karnataka Chief Minister

Seers of backward communities urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to accept the caste census report after meeting him at his home office on Saturday, where they submitted their plea. The seers opined that the guarantees are more beneficial for the working class.

Responding to this, the Chief Minister said that the period to submit the caste census report has been extended for two more months. Former Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Jayaprakash Hegde opined that it is not possible to submit Kantaraju's report and hence the Chief Minister said that a decision will be taken after taking legal advice.

H Kantharaju is the former chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes who headed the 2015 socio-economic survey.The seers also spoke about the lands that are to be allocated to the Mutts. The Chief Minister said that he has instructed the tahsildar to submit the report in this regard and directed the Bangalore Rural Deputy Commissioners over the phone to give the report as soon as possible. Siddarameshwar Swamiji of Bhovi Community Chitradurga, Valmiki Prasannanandpuri Swamiji, Jagadguru Niranjananandpuri Sri of Kanaka Gurpeeth of Kaginele Mahasansthan and seers of Backward Castes Mutt, Backward Classes Welfare Department Commissioner K.A. Dayananda were present at the meeting. (ANI)

