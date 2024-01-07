TMC stands for 'Talibani Mindset and Culture': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the West Bengal ruling party Trinamool Congress after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked in North 24 Paragana district, dubbing the party as 'Talibani Mindset and Culture'. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whom he called the 'tallest leader of the grand old party in West Bengal' has also confirmed that the TMC stands for 'Talibani Mindset and Culture'.

"TMC means 'Talibani Mindset and Culture' and this has been confirmed by no less than the tallest leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha and in West Bengal - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury...He has demanded the president's rule in West Bengal," Poonawala said. He further took a swipe at the central leadership of the Congress party for remaining in ties with the TMC in the INDIA bloc.

"On one hand, Congress allies with TMC and on their hand, their tallest leader says that democracy is in peril in West Bengal...But the Congress party's central leadership has nothing to say...Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi must tell whether they agree with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury or they do not agree with him. What kind of alliance is this?..." he added. On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case.

Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday said that the attack was an "effect of provocation".

Kunal Ghosh further alleged that the Central agency is working against the leader of his party at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Congress, a partner of the TMC in the INDIA bloc, came down heavily on the ruling party, with its state chief and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying that there was no law and order in Bengal.

Speaking to media persons, Chowdhury said he wouldn't be surprised if a central official was 'murdered' in the state someday. "After this brazen attack on ED officials by goons prospering under the patronage of the ruling TMC, it is clear that there is no law and order in Bengal. Today, they were injured. Tomorrow, they could even be murdered. I wouldn't be surprised if that happened," the Congress leader said.

"Under the TMC rule, law and order ceased to exist in West Bengal. We demand President's Rule should be immediately imposed," he added. (ANI)

