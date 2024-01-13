"Aisa koi bacha nahi jisko Arvind Kejriwal ki party ne thaga nahi," Anurag Thakur on ED summons to Delhi CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued its fourth summons to the AAP chief for questioning into the alleged Delhi excise policy case. The ED issued its fourth summons to the Delhi Chief Minister and asked to appear before the central probe agency on January 18.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur questioned Delhi's Chief Minister and asked why is he running away from the investigation. "From 2011-14, Arvind Kejriwal used to talk big. At that time he used to talk about raising his voice against the corruption of Congress, today he himself is involved in corruption. 'Aisa koi bacha nahi jisko Arvind Kejriwal ki party ne thaga nahi' (There is no one left who has not been cheated by Arvind Kejriwal's party). Now the question arises that why is he running away from investigation?..."

Coming down heavily on Delhi CM, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Arvind Kejriwal is running away from the investigation of the investigation agency. "Every time he (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) tries to skip the investigation. The minutes he got the ED summon he said that he will on his Goa trip. You are running away from an investigation because you are scared of answering the questions. You should follow all the rules. This kind of behaviour of the Delhi Chief Minister is unacceptable," the Delhi BJP chief told ANI on Saturday.

Calling Delhi CM the kingpin of the liquor scam, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawallas questioned if they are so honest then why Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have not gotten relief from the High Court "Arvind Kejriwal has been issued the summons for the fourth time as per the media reports...Why is it that the Congress party is standing in support of the case against you and saying you are corrupt? Why is it that the Supreme Court has not given relief and bail to Manish Sisodia for months now and said a Rs 338 crore money trail has been found? Why is it that Sanjay Singh has not got relief from the high court?... It means that you have something to hide because you're the kingpin of the liquor scam," Shehzad Poonawallas said in the self-made video.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said that if Arvind Kejriwal is honest then he should join the investigation. "It is shameful that CM Arvind Kejriwal is running away from an investigation...Anyone must join the investigation if ED has sent a summon...If you are honest then you must join the investigation...The laws are equally applicable to all," the BJP leader asserted in a self-made video.

BJP leader Harish Khurana slammed Delhi CM and said that for him Vipassana and elections are important but ED summons. "The ED has issued the fourth summons to Arvind Kejriwal but again I have heard that he will be not going to present before the ED. It is being heard that he will be on his Goa visit. He is running away from the investigation like always. For him Vipassana is important, MP elections are important, and Goa and Gujarat are important but for him respecting law and order is not important. He is showing that he is the Chief Minister of Delhi and making fun of law," Harish Khurana said.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is likely to be in Goa from January 18-20 to oversee the poll preparations. The ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Delhi CM was earlier summoned by the ED in connection with an excise policy case on December 18, asking him to appear before the central agency for questioning on December 21. The Delhi CM was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law." (ANI)

