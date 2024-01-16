"How a party with no ideology is conducting ideological yatra?": Nisith Pramanik targets Congress

Union Minister of State (MoS) Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday slammed Congress over the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and questioned how the grand old party, which has no ideology of its own, can claim that it is conducting an ideological yatra. Pramanik said that the BJP will benefit more from such Congress yatras as it hold no significance in the election outcomes and have no appeal with the masses.

"How can a party that has no ideology conduct an ideological yatra? India is already united. First, they should clarify who will be the PM of the INDI alliance. As long as Rahul Gandhi remains the face of this alliance, other parties will continue to benefit from it. They recently conducted yatras in the three states and lost all three," Nisith Pramanik told ANI. On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony has turned into a 'BJP-RSS event', Pramanik said," The less said is better on such comments. To date, Congress has not come out of dynastic politics. The whole country is happy about the Pran Pratishtha event. RSS works for society and the national cause."

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had earlier said that 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' will focus on the issues of the common man and yatra is "not political" but ideological. Earlier today, Union MoS Pramanik also met the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that discussions were held on the northeastern region.

"It was a great meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We held discussions in the North East. Himanta Biswa Sarma is considered a role model for many leaders. A leader like him is much needed here," he said. (ANI)

