France's Macron pledges further liberal reforms to boost economy

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said he would ask his government to launch a new batch of liberal reforms to boost the economy, saying the country needed to be encouraged to 'produce more' and 'innovate more'.

"France will be stronger if it wins back its financial independence", Macron added during a news conference, saying the best way to bring finances into balance would be to fight unemployment.

