China says threats of force over Taiwan not aimed at most Taiwanese

China's position that it will not renounce the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control is aimed at foreign interference and a tiny number of separatists, the Chinese government said on Wednesday, adding it was willing to give wide space for "peaceful reunification".

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims but has repeatedly offered talks that have been rebuffed. Taiwanese on Saturday elected the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) Lai Ching-te, who China views as a dangerous separatist, as the next president, though with less than half the vote. The DPP also lost its parliamentary majority in the election.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular news briefing in Beijing that the result of Taiwan's election does not change the fact that the island is Chinese and will eventually be "reunified". "Our not promising to renounce the use of force is absolutely not targeted at Taiwan compatriots. We are targeting interference from external forces and the tiny number of Taiwan independence separatists and their separatist activities," Chen said.

Mainstream public opinion in Taiwan wants peace not war, exchanges not distance, and to "take down" the DPP, he said, reiterating the office's comment late on Saturday following Lai's victory. "If the DPP does not repent and goes further and further on the wicked path of seeking 'independence' provocations, it will only push Taiwan into a dangerous situation and bring serious harm to Taiwan," he said.

However, Chen did not mention Lai, who takes office on May 20, by name, unlike before the election when the Taiwan Affairs Office repeatedly and directly called him a separatist and danger to peace. China says talks can only happen under the proviso Taiwan recognises both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of "one China", which the DPP-led government has refused to do.

