Biden-Kishida summit in Washington likely around April 10 -Yomiuri

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2024 04:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 04:50 IST
Japan and the United States are working to reschedule a summit in Washington between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden around April 10, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources from both nations.
Kishida said in November that Biden had invited him for a formal state visit in early 2024.
The premier may also address the U.S. Congress during his visit to demonstrate the two nations' deepening ties, the Yomiuri said.
