Rajasthan: Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government's first cabinet meeting today

The inaugural cabinet meeting of BJP government in Rajasthan, is scheduled to convene later in Jaipur on Thursday, over a month after Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assumed office. The meeting is likely to begin around 11.30 am and is anticipated to usher in pivotal decisions under Sharma's leadership.

One significant matter expected to be addressed is the reinstatement of pensions for MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) prisoners and DIR (Defence of India Rules) prisoners in Rajasthan. The discontinuation of these pensions had been enforced during the tenure of the previous Congress-led government of Ashok Gehlot. In addition to the pension issue, the cabinet meeting might witness the formation of a committee tasked with reviewing decisions made during the final six months of the Gehlot government's tenure.

Furthermore, there is a possibility that the cabinet will deliberate on extending the date of the RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) Mains examination. Earlier this month, the Bhajanlal government transferred 72 Indian Administrative Service officers and 121 Rajasthan Administrative Service officers, in the first major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan after the BJP-led government came to power in the state.

Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan CM on December 15 last year. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. The BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats in the assembly elections held in November last year. (ANI)

