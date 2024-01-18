Left Menu

Rajasthan: Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government's first cabinet meeting today

Following the BJP's ascendancy to power in Rajasthan, the inaugural cabinet meeting of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led government is scheduled to convene in Jaipur on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 10:38 IST
Rajasthan: Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government's first cabinet meeting today
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural cabinet meeting of BJP government in Rajasthan, is scheduled to convene later in Jaipur on Thursday, over a month after Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assumed office. The meeting is likely to begin around 11.30 am and is anticipated to usher in pivotal decisions under Sharma's leadership.

One significant matter expected to be addressed is the reinstatement of pensions for MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) prisoners and DIR (Defence of India Rules) prisoners in Rajasthan. The discontinuation of these pensions had been enforced during the tenure of the previous Congress-led government of Ashok Gehlot. In addition to the pension issue, the cabinet meeting might witness the formation of a committee tasked with reviewing decisions made during the final six months of the Gehlot government's tenure.

Furthermore, there is a possibility that the cabinet will deliberate on extending the date of the RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) Mains examination. Earlier this month, the Bhajanlal government transferred 72 Indian Administrative Service officers and 121 Rajasthan Administrative Service officers, in the first major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan after the BJP-led government came to power in the state.

Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan CM on December 15 last year. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. The BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats in the assembly elections held in November last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024