Never get bogged down by failure: Dhankhar to tribal students

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asked tribal students not to get discouraged by failure as it is not an indicator of their capabilities.

He also said that India has changed and that is why a tribal woman is the president, a ''kisan putra'' (son of a farmer) is the vice president and a person from the other backward classes is the prime minister.

Interacting with a delegation of tribal students, participating in the Tribal Youth Exchange programme, at his official residence, Dhankhar said tribals are the owners of this country.

He said those coming from rural areas should never get afraid in cities and that urban areas draw their strength from tribals and villagers.

Dhankhar said one should not get discouraged from failure as it was not an indicator of a person's capabilities.

During his address, the vice president said after coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felt that tribal areas should not be known by their mineral resources but by the people of the region.

