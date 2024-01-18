Left Menu

Never get bogged down by failure: Dhankhar to tribal students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:50 IST
Never get bogged down by failure: Dhankhar to tribal students
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asked tribal students not to get discouraged by failure as it is not an indicator of their capabilities.

He also said that India has changed and that is why a tribal woman is the president, a ''kisan putra'' (son of a farmer) is the vice president and a person from the other backward classes is the prime minister.

Interacting with a delegation of tribal students, participating in the Tribal Youth Exchange programme, at his official residence, Dhankhar said tribals are the owners of this country.

He said those coming from rural areas should never get afraid in cities and that urban areas draw their strength from tribals and villagers.

Dhankhar said one should not get discouraged from failure as it was not an indicator of a person's capabilities.

During his address, the vice president said after coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felt that tribal areas should not be known by their mineral resources but by the people of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024