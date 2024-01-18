Left Menu

Why send summonses if I am not accused in excise policy case: Kejriwal to ED

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:57 IST
Why send summonses if I am not accused in excise policy case: Kejriwal to ED
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has replied to the ED, asking why summonses were issued to him if he was not an accused in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, the AAP said on Thursday.

Kejriwal was issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate last week for the fourth time and asked to appear before the agency on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP wants Kejriwal to be arrested so that he cannot campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

''This is being done to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. ED has said that Kejriwal is not an accused, then why were the summons issued to him,'' the party said.

The AAP also said their leaders are not involved in corruption and will never join the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024