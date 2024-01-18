Kejriwal to arrive in Goa for three-day visit amid ED summons

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Goa on Thursday afternoon as part of his three-day visit to the coastal state aimed at taking stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said.

His visit assumes significance in light of the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking him to appear before it on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier. Talking to PTI, AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar said, ''Kejriwal will be landing in Goa at 4 pm today. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany him.'' This is Kejriwal's three-day-long visit to the state. They do not have any official engagements on Thursday, but on Friday, they will travel to South Goa's Benaulim and Velim assembly constituencies, he said. AAP has two MLAs in the Goa assembly – Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim).

On Friday, Kejriwal is scheduled to address leaders and volunteers near Panaji following his visit to South Goa, Palekar said, adding that he will take stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Both Kejriwal and Mann will leave Goa on Saturday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)