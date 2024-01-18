Left Menu

"People's faith and trust in government are visible everywhere": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country via video conferencing and said that the faith of the people and trust in government is visible everywhere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country via video conferencing and said that the faith of the people and trust in government are visible everywhere. "The main objective of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra was to reach such people who, due to one reason or another, were till now deprived of government schemes. And Modi worships and values such people who were neglected by everyone," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also interacted with a farmer in Haryana named Sandeep, who is a beneficiary of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. During the interaction, the Prime Minister narrated incidents where people were not aware of the money being directly deposited in their accounts. Such people were made aware of the assistance that they were getting.

"Sandeep informed the Prime Minister that money received as Samman Nidhi is useful in buying fertilizers and seeds and helps in farming," an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi praised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for ensuring the delivery of the benefits of the various government schemes to the public.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which began on November 15, has turned into a people's movement, and up till now, 15 crore people have joined this Yatra and it has covered about 80 percent panchayats, PMO said in a statement. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

