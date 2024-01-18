Left Menu

UP: Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi deferred to Feb 20

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:56 IST
UP: Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi deferred to Feb 20
  • Country:
  • India

An MP-MLA court here on Thursday deferred the hearing in a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Minister Amit Shah has been deferred to February 20.

Prosecution lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey said that Gandhi was to appear before the court Thursday but his advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla told the court that the former Congress chief is currently on the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Moreover, Gandhi received the court summons a day earlier due to which he could not appear on Thursday, the court was informed.

Advocate Shukla requested the court to give his client a date between February 15 and 25 to appear before it. Following this, the court fixed February 20 as the next hearing date in the case.

The defamation case was filed by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra against Rahul Gandhi on August 4, 2018, alleging that in a press conference held in Bengaluru on May 8 during the Karnataka assembly elections that year, the Congress leader had accused then BJP chief Amit Shah of murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024