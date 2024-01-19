Left Menu

CPI(M) defends CM Vijayan amidst allegations involving daughter's IT company

It is anticipated that such news will persist until the conclusion of the general elections, Govindan told reporters here.The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, claimed that there is a clandestine agreement between the CPIM and the BJP to resolve cases before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday came out in support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan amidst growing criticism from the opposition regarding allegations linked to his daughter's now-closed IT company, Exalogic Solutions. The party's state secretary, M V Govindan alleged that there is an attempt to unjustly implicate the Chief Minister in the affairs of his daughter T Veena's company. According to him, the reports on this matter do not have a solid factual basis and seem to be a calculated political move, orchestrated in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. ''The news seems to be fabricated with the intention of targeting the Chief Minister's daughter. It is anticipated that such news will persist until the conclusion of the general elections,'' Govindan told reporters here.

The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, claimed that there is a clandestine agreement between the CPI(M) and the BJP to resolve cases before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He noted that despite the Registrar of Companies (ROC) identifying significant irregularities in the transaction between the company owned by Veena and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd, the central government did not launch an investigation through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

New allegations have emerged following findings reported by the Registrar of Companies (ROC) against Veena's company. Referring to the ROC report, the opposition claims that offenses, including receiving money with false documents and without providing services, have been committed under sections 447 and 448 of the Companies Act.

The UDF is questioning whether the current probe initiated by the Corporate Affairs Ministry is part of a political agreement between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP.

