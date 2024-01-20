Biden says Netanyahu not opposed to all two-state solutions
20-01-2024
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said creation of an independent state for Palestinians was not impossible while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was still in office, and the two leaders had discussed the issue on Friday.
Asked if a two-state solution was "impossible" while Netanyahu was in office, Biden said, "No, it's not."
He said Netanyahu was not opposed to all two-state solutions, and there were a number of types possible, adding that some United Nations members don't have military forces.
