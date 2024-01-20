Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Sri Sankardev's birthplace on Pran Pratishtha day: Jairam Ramesh

"January 22 is the ninth day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. At 7 am, Rahul Gandhi will be going to Bordowa Satra in Nagaon district, which is the birthplace of Sri Sri Sankardev and pay his tributes to him," Jairam Ramesh said.

20-01-2024
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Bordowa Satra in Assam's Nagaon district, the birthplace of Sri Sankardev on Pran Pratishtha day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday. "January 22 is the ninth day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. At 7 am, Rahul Gandhi will be going to Bordowa Satra in Nagaon district, which is the birthplace of Sri Sri Sankardev and pay his tributes to him," Jairam Ramesh told ANI on Saturday at Assam's Lakhimpur.

Speaking about the significance of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the birthplace of one of the country's most prominent social reformers, the Congress leader said, "Sankaradev is one of our country's great religious guru and social reformers and his contributions during the 15th and 16th centuries is a source of inspiration even today. His teachings are significant in today's context." On allegations that the top leaders of the Congress are opposed to the Ram Temple due to their arrogance, Jairam Ramesh said, "The only one person in our country who is arrogant is the Prime Minister."

Speaking on the Congress junking the idea of 'One Nation One Election', Jairam Ramesh said, "The Congress President has sent a three-page detailed letter to the Commission on why we are against One Nation One Election. It is against democracy and we will oppose it with full force." The Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have 'declined' the invitation to the grand event in Ayodhya. In reaction to this, the BJP has launched a no-holds-barred attack on the opposition party.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Pran Prathistha' on January 22, Ayodhya wore a festive look and was decked up with vibrant petals on Thursday, as it awaited the return of Lord Ram after an exile spanning 500 years. Covered by a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum this week. The images were shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the Sri Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will perform the main rituals. Several celebrities and other top dignitaries have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

