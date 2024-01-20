Elaborate security arrangements for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Arunachal Pradesh

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Arunachal Pradesh leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, police said on Saturday.

Gandhi along with party leaders and workers will arrive at Doimukh in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh from Lakhimpur in neighbouring Assam at around 2 pm on Saturday and will interact with the public at the SDO ground.

Papum Pare SP Taru Gussar said adequate security arrangements have been made for the proposed yatra in the district through which Gandhi will enter the state Capital.

''Route lining from Gumto check gate to SDO ground at Doimukh, has been made and the areas where Gandhi would stop and address the public, have been sanitised'', the SP said.

Forces have been deployed and briefed thoroughly, he added.

In Itanagar, adequate security personnel have been deployed in two places - Mallo Tarin government higher secondary school ground where Gandhi will address a public meeting, and at Chimpu, where the Congress leader will halt at night, Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh told PTI.

Security has also been beefed up along the NH-415 from Nyokum Lapang area to Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, where Gandhi will hold a foot march, the SP added.

From Doimukh, Gandhi would reach Naharlagun by bus and interact with street vendors, party sources said.

The Congress leader would then move towards Nyokum Lapang from where he would embark on a foot march to the Malo Tarin government higher secondary school ground to address a public rally.

Gandhi would also address a press conference at Itanagar on the same day.

Gandhi will leave the state capital on Sunday morning through Hollongi.

The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

Colourful Congress banners and flags have been put in prominent locations in the state capital.

