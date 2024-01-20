Assam CM trying his best not to allow Yatra in Guwahati: Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is putting all efforts to prevent the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra program in Guwahati on January 23. "On January 23, as per our schedule, we will be staying at Guwahati. We are trying our best to carry on with our Yatra as planned. Assam Chief Minister is trying his best not to allow our event in Guwahati. Several obstacles are being posed in front of us...We have written two letters to the Chief Minister," Jairam Ramesh said speaking at a press conference at Assam's Lakhimpur on Saturday along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

On the party's efforts to clear the way ahead of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's scheduled plan at Guwahati on Tuesday, Ramesh said, "Our Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has gone to Guwahati for ongoing talks with the police and the Chief Minister's office about our program on January 23...Rahul Gandhi will interact with youths, about unemployment and the education system in Guwahati and will address a press conference." Sharing the schedule of Rahul Gandhi's foot march on Saturday, "Today Rahul Gandhi will reach Itanagar at around 3 pm where a walk has been organized and a public meeting will be held."

Jairam Ramesh said that a public rally has been scheduled on January 22 in the afternoon at Assam's Kaliyabor in which Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address the public. "A public rally will be organized in Kaliyabor in which Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address the public. We will be in Assam till January 25. On the afternoon of January 25, we will reach north Bengal and take a night halt at Alipurduar. On January 26 and 27, the Yatra will take a break...On January 26 and 27, Rahul Gandhi will be in Delhi," the senior Congress leader said.

"On January 28, we will continue with our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in north Bengal where Rahul Gandhi will also be participating," he added. Speaking about the ideological framework of the Yatra, Jairam Ramesh said that it is based on the Preamble of our Constitution.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is based on the Preamble of our Constitution. We want to give social, economic and political justice to people. For Rahul Gandhi, justice stands for justice for women, for youth, for farmers, labourers and equal distribution of resources. All these are connected by the environment," Jairam Ramesh said. On environmental injustice, Ramesh said, "For the last 10 years, our environment has been suffering from the brunt of injustice. Our forest protection law was weakened...environmental laws are weakened, and people are dying of pollution, not just in Delhi but throughout the country."

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the senior Congress leader said, "Prime Minister goes abroad and lectures on environment, but what about our country, our environmental laws, our agencies which are supposed to protect our environment?" Earlier in the day, the Congress General Secretary shared that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Bordowa Satra in Assam's Nagaon district, the birthplace of Sri Sankardev on Pran Pratishtha day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.

"January 22 is the ninth day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. At 7 am, Rahul Gandhi will be going to Bordowa Satra in Nagaon district, which is the birthplace of Sri Sri Sankardev and pay his tributes to him," Jairam Ramesh told ANI on Saturday at Assam's Lakhimpur. (ANI)

