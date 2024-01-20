Left Menu

PM's mission of bringing peace, development in NE successful: Amit Shah

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ( Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of bringing peace and development in the northeast has been successful.

The Congress had a policy to “divert attention from problems and enjoy power, which led to the deaths of thousands of people in the region”, particularly in the Bodoland, Shah said at the 13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha here.

“When I became home minister, the Bodo movement was underway and I made a sincere attempt to understand the problems and demands of one of the largest communities of the northeast,” he said.

The prime minister also viewed it from a new perspective and the problem was resolved with Bodoland “today being free from bomb blasts, firing and violence”, Shah said.

During the last three years, there has been no incident of violence in Bodoland, and it is scripting a new story by walking on the path of development, Shah asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

