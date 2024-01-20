Left Menu

Comoros opposition candidates file supreme court petition to nullify election

Abdallah Mohamad Daoudou, who was a flag-bearer for the opposition Orange party, told Reuters the petition asks the Supreme Court to nullify the Jan. 14 election result. The opposition claims the poll was tainted by fraud, including alleged instances of ballot stuffing and of voting ending before the official closing time.

Reuters | Moroni | Updated: 20-01-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 17:57 IST
Comoros opposition candidates file supreme court petition to nullify election
  • Country:
  • Comoros

Three opposition candidates in Comoros' presidential election filed a petition at the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the re-election of incumbent leader Azali Assoumani in a vote that has sparked deadly protests. Abdallah Mohamad Daoudou, who was a flag-bearer for the opposition Orange party, told Reuters the petition asks the Supreme Court to nullify the Jan. 14 election result.

The opposition claims the poll was tainted by fraud, including alleged instances of ballot stuffing and of voting ending before the official closing time. The government has denied those accusations.

"People have expressed their dissatisfaction with the results, which do not reflect reality," Salim Issa, the runner-up and head of the opposition Juwa party, told Reuters. "We therefore went to court... We are waiting for a transparent judgement."

Assoumani, who stood against five opponents, was declared the winner with 62.97% of the vote. The opposition rejected the results and staged protests that have left at least one dead and 25 people injured. The government has challenged the opposition to provide proof of the electoral fraud. On Wednesday the army fired teargas to disperse protesters in Moroni, capital of Comoros, an Indian Ocean archipelago of islands with a population of about 800,000.

Assoumani first came to power through a coup in 1999. He stepped down in 2002 and then won elections 14 years later. Constitutional reforms in 2018 removed a requirement that the presidency rotate among Comoros' three main islands every five years, allowing Assoumani to seek re-election in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024