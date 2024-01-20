Left Menu

Eight people arrested for using foul language against Nawaz Sharif and his family: Police

The arrests were made in two separate incidents.Lawyer Atiqur Rehman was arrested by the police after he raised slogans calling the Sharifs thieves upon the arrival Pakistan Muslim League PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb at the Anti-Terrorism Court ATC Lahore on Saturday.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:11 IST
Eight people arrested for using foul language against Nawaz Sharif and his family: Police
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least eight people, including a lawyer, were arrested on Saturday for using foul language against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his family members and also tearing the party flag and posters in the country's Punjab province, police said. The arrests were made in two separate incidents.

Lawyer Atiqur Rehman was arrested by the police after he raised slogans calling the Sharifs 'thieves' upon the arrival Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Saturday. ''As Ms Auranzeb entered the ATC premises the lawyer started raising slogans calling the Sharifs 'thieves'. Despite warning, Rehman continued to incite the people present there. Afterwards, the police officials overpowered him and arrested him," a police spokesperson said.

He claimed that the lawyer was also wanted in the May 9 violence in which the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers had attacked the Army installations. In the other incident, the Punjab police arrested seven people for using foul language against Maryam Nawaz during her rally in Okara, some 130 km from Lahore, early this week. Police arrested them after their identification through a viral video in which they used swear words against the Sharifs, especially Maryam and also tore the PML-N flag and posters. Meanwhile, the PML-N workers are accused of throwing a petrol bomb at the Pakistan Peoples Party's office in Lahore. Police have registered a case against unidentified men for throwing the petrol bomb on the party office of Manzar Abbas Khokhar, a PPP candidate from Lahore's PP-162. The general elections are going to be held on February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024