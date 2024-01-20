Left Menu

Agreement, disagreement soul of Parliamentary democracy: LS Speaker

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-01-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:29 IST
Agreement, disagreement soul of Parliamentary democracy: LS Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said agreement and disagreement form the soul of Parliamentary democracy and urged members to utilise the forum of state assemblies to articulate the hopes and aspirations of people.

Addressing the newly elected members of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Birla said it was very important for dissent to be expressed within the established parameters of parliamentary dignity and decorum.

''When it comes to national interest, all the Members should work collectively to achieve that goal without being guided by partisan politics,'' he said.

Birla said the dignity of the Chair in the House was paramount and suggested that Treasury and Opposition must respect decisions of the presiding officer.

''Respect for the Chair will strengthen people's faith in democratic institutions,'' he said.

Birla advised the members to denounce the tactics of disruption and adopt the path of debate and discussion. ''Fruitful debates in the House will pave the way to solve people's issues.'' Birla said that legislators must acquaint themselves with the subjects and the rules in order to play their role effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024