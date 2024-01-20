Left Menu

Promises made in BJP manifesto will be delivered before time: Rajasthan CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 22:07 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BhajanlalBjp)
  Country:
  India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the promises the BJP made in its election manifesto will be fulfilled before time.

Sharma was speaking at a ''Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'' camp organised in Bhanipura Gram Panchayat in Bikaner district.

He said it is being ensured through this yatra that the benefits of central government schemes reach every eligible person.

''Our government will fulfil the dreams of the common people,'' the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Sharma said in the public meeting that the yatra has been launched with the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The chief minister said more than 2.75 crore people have participated in the camps organised in the state and got information about welfare schemes.

Sharma said the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 will be fulfilled before time.

The chief minister administered oath to the common people to realize the dream of making India a self-reliant and developed nation. On this occasion, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said India will celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047 and the country will become developed by then.

Sharma later chaired a meeting of divisional level officers.

