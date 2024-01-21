Left Menu

US-Mexico immigration coordination producing results, official says

"Our coordinated efforts with Mexico are demonstrating positive results at our shared border," the statement said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena on Friday at the U.S. Department of State in Washington.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 06:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 06:14 IST
US-Mexico immigration coordination producing results, official says

A high-level U.S. State Department meeting with Mexican officials on Friday lauded progress following a crackdown on illegal immigration, a State Department spokesman said on Saturday.

A crackdown on migrant smuggling networks, train and bus routes has produced results, Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman, said in a statement. "Our coordinated efforts with Mexico are demonstrating positive results at our shared border," the statement said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena on Friday at the U.S. Department of State in Washington. Top-level officials from other government agencies involved in immigration coordination also attended The U.S. also made a commitment to support Guatemala, a source of some migrants.

"The United States stands ready to support the people of Guatemala and their new government on a wide range of issues including economic development and hemispheric migration management," the statement said. Republicans in the U.S. Congress have blocked emergency funding for Ukraine in an effort to push new security policies along the U.S.-Mexico border. They blame Biden's policies for an influx of immigrants into the United States.

U.S. President Joe Biden signaled on Friday that he is hopeful a deal over the U.S.-Mexico border could be worked out next week - at least in the Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024