PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of three northeast states -- Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya -- on their statehood day.In a post in X, Modi said, On Manipurs Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of three northeast states -- Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya -- on their statehood day.

In a post in X, Modi said, ''On Manipur's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India's progress.'' ''We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur,'' he said.

Modi also greeted the people of Tripura on their statehood day, wishing that may this day celebrate the unique history and rich heritage of the state.

''Wishing prosperity and harmony to the people of Tripura,'' he said.

In another post, Modi said, ''Happy Statehood Day to the people of Meghalaya! Today is an occasion to celebrate the incredible culture of Meghalaya and the achievements of the people there.'' ''May Meghalaya scale new heights of progress in the times to come,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

