Temples in Puducherry to livestream consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Let the hearts of the devout people who are already charged with pious thoughts be filled with the blessings of Lord Ram, the Chief Minister said.The Puducherry government has already announced a full public holiday on Monday for all state government offices, educational institutions and undertakings.Spiritual organisations held special concerts today to welcome the historic event of consecration of Ayodhya Ram temple.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-01-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 18:02 IST
Temples in Puducherry will livestream the consecration of the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya on their premises after the territorial government issued circulars directing them to make arrangements, official sources said here on Sunday.

The consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple will take place on January 22. The temple managements here are gearing up to perform customary rituals for the idols of Lord Ram and his consort, Goddess Sita, prior to the live telecast, the sources said. Chief Minister N Rangasamy, other Ministers and legislators would be among those who would virtually watch the consecration event at a local Vishnu temple, official sources said.

Rangasamy, in a message on the eve of the consecration, said that a spiritual ambience has already started reverberating across the country. ''Let the hearts of the devout people who are already charged with pious thoughts be filled with the blessings of Lord Ram,'' the Chief Minister said.

The Puducherry government has already announced a full public holiday on Monday for all state government offices, educational institutions and undertakings.

Spiritual organisations held special concerts today to welcome the 'historic event' of consecration of Ayodhya Ram temple. Leading exponents hailed the sustained initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the consecration took place as scheduled.

