Why is Assam's BJP govt letting miscreants attack Cong's yatra, asks NCP

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday asked why the BJP government in Assam was giving a free hand to miscreants to attack leaders taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

The statement comes against the backdrop of an alleged assault on Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah in Jamugrihat area in Sonitpur in the north eastern state during the day.

''Congress leaders say they are being attacked by BJP cadre. Why are miscreants being given free hand to disrupt the yatra in Assam? Why is CM Himanta Biswa Sarma not taking this issue seriously? Is it his inability to do his job or personal vendetta?'' NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked.

According to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Bedabrata Bora, a mob stopped Borah's car as he was driving to join the yatra's main entourage after a brief break. He said Borah was punched in the nose.

Another party worker, Hridaya Das, was seriously injured and is currently hospitalised, Bora added.

Bora said a programme of the ruling BJP was taking place in the area, and the people attending it are believed to be behind the incident. Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's vehicle was also allegedly attacked and reporters accompanying the yatra were ''manhandled'' by unknown men in Sonitpur district, according to All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh.

