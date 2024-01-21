On Ram temple consecration eve, Congress decks up its Indore office

On the eve of the Ram temple consecration at Ayodhya, the Congress office in Indore, an over-a-century-old structure, is turning heads with an impressive array of decorations.

Magnificent lights of different hues adorn the Gandhi Bhawan, while a huge poster of Lord Ram has been placed in the middle of the historic building. The poster is clearly visible from Shastri Bridge, an overpass that most Indoreans cross.

According to historians, Gandhi Bhawan was earlier known as King Edward Hall. It was designed by British architect Frederick Stevens and constructed in 1904. Besides, many vantage points in Indore, India's cleanest city, are dotted with posters of Lord Ram put up by the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh.

This comes amid an exchange of barbs between the BJP and the Congress over the grand old party turning down the invite for the Ram temple consecration on January 22 calling it a BJP-RSS function. "Congress has never opposed Ram Mandir. We welcome its consecration at Ayodhya. In fact, it was our party's prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who had got the locks of the Ramjanmabhoomi opened," Congress spokesperson Nilabh Shukla told PTI.

Shukla said they want the temple to be consecrated according to the wishes of the Shankaracharyas and Dharmacharyas as "they have the authority". "But the BJP has made the temple consecration an event for its electoral gains and Congress is opposing that," he added.

Indore city Congress president Surjeet Chaddha said, "Congress will celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony as a festival and Ram Dhun will be played through Monday at our office." Also, the recitation of Sunderkand of Ramayana will be done at 4 pm to mark the day, he added.

