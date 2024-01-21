"State's rights were taken away by Centre in previous AIADMK govts": Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said that the BJP-led Centre was indirectly governing the state departments in Tamil Nadu under the previous AIADMK government and was massively interfered in the state subjects. Alleging that the "Centre has grossly violated the basic principles of federalism", by interfering in education, health and other departments, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "We started a signature campaign against NEET and 85 lakh signatures have been collected. We are ready to do a protest in Delhi if the CM gives approval. Using AIADMK and the then-CM Edappadi Palaniswami, who crawled and got to be on the CM post, our state's rights were taken away by the Centre."

"Education, health and all departments have been taken away by the Union government against the law," he added. Udhayanidhi Stalin made these remarks at the DMK Youth Wing Conference, which was held in Salem on Sunday.

On the occasion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to destroy all the states by violating the principles of federalism. "Whichever laws are introduced by the Union government, no discussion is made with state governments regarding them. No discussion was held with state chief ministers. NEP, GST, NEET, and state education and financial rights of states are completely taken away. States have been changed into ATMs to give money to the Union Government," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that not a single rupee has been allotted by the Centre after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in the state. "Even at the time of a huge natural calamity, no help is given to us. We have asked for Rs 37,000 crores for the recent cyclone devastation but till now, no single rupee has been given to us," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

