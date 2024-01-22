Left Menu

Over 1.5 lakh diyas lit during 'deepotsav' in Dehradun

More than 1.5 lakh diyas were lit during deepotsav held in Uttarakhands Dehradun on Sunday, a day before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He urged people of the state to celebrate Ram Lallas Pran Pratistha with enthusiasm at their homes.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-01-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 00:21 IST
More than 1.5 lakh 'diyas' were lit during ‘deepotsav’ held in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Sunday, a day before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the programme held at Parade Ground here and also lit diyas and sang devotional songs on Lord Ram.

He said, “After a long wait, the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla being seated at his birthplace has come and we all will be witnesses of this fortunate moment.” “We have participated in this grand festival of lights by the grace of Lord Ram,” he said.

Dhami said that the path for building Ram temple has been paved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also shared a video of the programme on social media.

Dhami also made flower rangoli with his family at his residence and lit diyas. He urged people of the state to celebrate Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ with enthusiasm at their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

