Jan 22 to be etched in history as moment of 'tryst with divinity' : Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said January 22 will be etched in history as a defining moment of tryst with divinity in Indias civilisational trajectory.He also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to lead the sacred rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in the presence of other yajmans and saints.Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking reawakening of national pride all over.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said January 22 will be etched in history as a defining moment of 'tryst with divinity' in India's civilisational trajectory.
He also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to lead the sacred rituals of the consecration ceremony of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya in the presence of other 'yajmans' and saints.
''Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking reawakening of national pride all over. January 22 is etched in history as defining moment of 'tryst with divinity' in our civilisational trajectory,'' the vice president posted on X.
On this day, Dhankhar said, let us resolve to inculcate Prabhu Shri Ram's values of integrity, forgiveness, bravery, sincerity, humility, care and compassion as a way of life to bring about enlightenment, peace, harmony and righteousness all around. Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday.
